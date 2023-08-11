See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Cambiar Opportunity Investor (CAMOX - Free Report) : 0.86% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. CAMOX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. CAMOX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.68%.
Deutsche Science and Technology Institutional (KTCIX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. With a much more diversified approach, KTCIX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With five-year annualized performance of 15.71%, expense ratio of 0.69% and management fee of 0.45%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock B (MIGBX - Free Report) : 1.46% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. MIGBX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.89% over the last five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.