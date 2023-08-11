Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Computer and Technology Names
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.
The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.
The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.
The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.
Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Bilibili?
The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Bilibili (BILI - Free Report) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at -$0.40 a share six days away from its upcoming earnings release on August 17, 2023.
Bilibili's Earnings ESP sits at +2.44%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the -$0.40 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.41. BILI is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
BILI is one of just a large database of Computer and Technology stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is T-Mobile (TMUS - Free Report) .
T-Mobile is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on October 26, 2023. TMUS' Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.02 a share 76 days from its next earnings release.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for T-Mobile is $1.98, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +2.25%.
BILI and TMUS' positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.
