We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Clean Harbors (CLH) This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Clean Harbors (CLH - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Clean Harbors is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 330 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Clean Harbors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLH's full-year earnings has moved 2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that CLH has returned about 51.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 9.9% on average. As we can see, Clean Harbors is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Core & Main (CNM - Free Report) . The stock is up 64.4% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Core & Main's current year EPS has increased 6.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Clean Harbors belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.5% so far this year, meaning that CLH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Core & Main is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Clean Harbors and Core & Main as they attempt to continue their solid performance.