Is TopBuild (BLD) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is TopBuild (BLD - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.
TopBuild is a member of our Construction group, which includes 99 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TopBuild is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLD's full-year earnings has moved 13.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, BLD has gained about 92.1% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 33.5%. This means that TopBuild is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Beazer Homes (BZH - Free Report) . The stock is up 150.7% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Beazer Homes' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, TopBuild belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 36.9% so far this year, so BLD is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Beazer Homes falls under the Building Products - Home Builders industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #5. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +49.5%.
TopBuild and Beazer Homes could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.