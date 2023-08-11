We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is KE Hodlings (BEKE) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (BEKE - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is one of 855 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BEKE's full-year earnings has moved 13.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, BEKE has moved about 19.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 8.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL - Free Report) . The stock has returned 21.3% year-to-date.
For Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry, which includes 33 individual stocks and currently sits at #219 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.3% this year, meaning that BEKE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. This 34-stock industry is currently ranked #20. The industry has moved +16.8% year to date.
KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.