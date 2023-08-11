We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Axcelis Technologies (ACLS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
Axcelis Technologies is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 631 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Axcelis Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACLS' full-year earnings has moved 8.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, ACLS has gained about 119.4% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 36.2%. This means that Axcelis Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) . The stock is up 80.2% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, ACM Research, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 41.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Axcelis Technologies belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 40.5% so far this year, so ACLS is performing better in this area.
In contrast, ACM Research, Inc. falls under the Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry. Currently, this industry has 1 stocks and is ranked #1. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +35.2%.
Axcelis Technologies and ACM Research, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.