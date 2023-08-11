We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Carnival (CCL) This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Carnival (CCL - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Carnival is one of 280 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Carnival is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCL's full-year earnings has moved 52.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, CCL has moved about 115.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 14.9% on average. This means that Carnival is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is DraftKings (DKNG - Free Report) . The stock is up 143.6% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for DraftKings' current year EPS has increased 15.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Carnival is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 29.1% so far this year, so CCL is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, DraftKings belongs to the Gaming industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #102. The industry has moved +26.9% year to date.
Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Carnival and DraftKings as they attempt to continue their solid performance.