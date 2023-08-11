We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AllianceBernstein's (AB) July AUM Rises on Market Appreciation
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) has announced assets under management (AUM) for July 2023. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $704 billion reflects a 1.7% rise from the end of June 2023.
The increase was driven by market appreciation, offset by firm-wide net outflows.
At the end of July, AllianceBernstein’s Equity AUM increased 2.7% on a sequential basis to $305 billion. Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions AUM (including certain multi-asset services and solutions) increased 3.1% to $131 billion. Fixed Income AUM of $268 billion was unchanged from the end of June 2023.
In terms of channel, July month-end institutions AUM of $314 billion increased 1.6% from the previous month. Retail AUM was $272 billion, which increased 1.9% from the prior month’s end. Private Wealth AUM of $118 billion rose 1.7% from the June 2023 level.
AllianceBernstein’s global reach and solid AUM balance are likely to keep boosting top-line growth. However, rising operating costs and a challenging operating backdrop are near-term concerns.
Over the past six months, shares of the company have lost 27.2% compared with the industry’s decline of 3.5%.
Currently, AllianceBernstein carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Performance of Asset Managers
Cohen & Steers (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $82.3 billion as of Jul 31, 2023, which reflected an increase of 2.4% from the prior-month level. Market appreciation of $1.86 billion and net inflows of $231 million supported the rise. However, it was partially offset by distributions of $162 million.
CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $34.43 billion at the end of July 2023, rising 3.5% from the June-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $19.53 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $1.45 trillion for July 2023. This reflects a 1.4% increase from the $1,43 trillion recorded as of Jun 30, 2023.
The rise in BEN’s AUM balance was primarily due to the impacts of favorable markets, partially offset by long-term net outflows.