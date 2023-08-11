WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) Expands Reach in California & Ohio

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. ( WSC Quick Quote WSC - Free Report) continues to expand its storage solutions portfolio, with the acquisition of California-based Cold Box and Ohio-based A&M Cold Storage. The acquisitions will add approximately 3,500 controlled climate containers, walk-in freezers, and refrigerated storage trailers to WSC's fleet. The strategic move positions the company as a prominent supplier of temporary cold storage units, catering to customers that require on-site climate-controllable space. Benefits of the Buyouts
The cold storage market is rapidly expanding across various industries like manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food service, retail, and events. The addition of refrigerated storage capabilities will enable the company to serve its current customers better, dealing with temperature-sensitive items. These cold storage solutions align with the company's value-added commercial strategy. The company is poised to expand into new markets by capitalizing on its logistics and field service infrastructure.
During the second quarter of 2023, Storage Solutions Segment's revenue increased 12.7% year over year to $211.4 million (approximately 36% of total revenue). Also, the average monthly portable storage rates increased 27% year over year. The upside was backed by strong pricing and increased value-added products and services (VAPS) penetration. Adjusted EBITDA of $109.9 million increased by 28.1% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin expanded 630 basis points to 52%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Although shares of WSC have declined 2.6% in the past three months compared with the
industry’s 4.6% rise, the company is likely to benefit from its strong pricing and value-added products penetration and margin performance. Earnings estimates for 2023 have increased in the past 30 days, depicting analysts' optimism regarding the stock growth potential. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
WillScot Mobile Mini carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are: Trip.com Group Limited ( TCOM Quick Quote TCOM - Free Report) flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 147.9%, on average. The stock has increased 57.4% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Trip.com Group’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests increases of 104.9% and 538%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited ( OSW Quick Quote OSW - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.6%, on average. The stock has increased 25.6% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSW’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates rises of 44.5% and 107.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( RCL Quick Quote RCL - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.5%, on average. The stock has surged 144.4% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and EPS implies gains of 53.6% and 177.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) Expands Reach in California & Ohio
