PERI vs. RELX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Internet - Content stocks are likely familiar with Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) and RELX PLC (RELX - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Perion Network and RELX PLC are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
PERI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.05, while RELX has a forward P/E of 23.20. We also note that PERI has a PEG ratio of 0.50. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. RELX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.22.
Another notable valuation metric for PERI is its P/B ratio of 2.54. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, RELX has a P/B of 15.46.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PERI's Value grade of A and RELX's Value grade of C.
Both PERI and RELX are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that PERI is the superior value option right now.