CIOXY or BX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Financial - Miscellaneous Services stocks have likely encountered both Cielo SA (CIOXY - Free Report) and Blackstone Inc. (BX - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Cielo SA and Blackstone Inc. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that CIOXY likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than BX has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
CIOXY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.81, while BX has a forward P/E of 24.12. We also note that CIOXY has a PEG ratio of 0.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.
Another notable valuation metric for CIOXY is its P/B ratio of 0.91. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, BX has a P/B of 4.07.
These metrics, and several others, help CIOXY earn a Value grade of A, while BX has been given a Value grade of D.
CIOXY sticks out from BX in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that CIOXY is the better option right now.