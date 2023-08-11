Back to top

Is Suncor Energy (SU) A Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings Announcement?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Integrated energy company Suncor Energy (SU - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter earnings results on Monday after the bell. A diverse company that engages in the exploration, production, and transportation of crude oil and other products, Suncor is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. The company has exceeded the earnings mark in each of the last four quarters. With energy stocks coming back to the forefront as of late, is SU a buy?

Suncor is expected to post a profit of $0.59/share, which would translate to negative growth of -72.17% versus the same quarter last year. Estimates for the quarter have declined -35.16% over the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to have slipped -37.85% to $7.89 billion.

Energy stocks have responded well overall this earnings season despite reporting broad earnings declines. Suncor Energy has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings beat of 9.72%. SU stock has trailed the broader market this year along with the majority of the energy sector.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) - free report >>

Published in

earnings energy investing oil-energy stock-performance