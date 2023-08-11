We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Suncor Energy (SU) A Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings Announcement?
Integrated energy company Suncor Energy (SU - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter earnings results on Monday after the bell. A diverse company that engages in the exploration, production, and transportation of crude oil and other products, Suncor is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. The company has exceeded the earnings mark in each of the last four quarters. With energy stocks coming back to the forefront as of late, is SU a buy?
Suncor is expected to post a profit of $0.59/share, which would translate to negative growth of -72.17% versus the same quarter last year. Estimates for the quarter have declined -35.16% over the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to have slipped -37.85% to $7.89 billion.
Energy stocks have responded well overall this earnings season despite reporting broad earnings declines. Suncor Energy has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings beat of 9.72%. SU stock has trailed the broader market this year along with the majority of the energy sector.