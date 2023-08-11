We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Zscaler (ZS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Zscaler (ZS - Free Report) closed at $142.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.89% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.68%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based information security provider had lost 0.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.43% in that time.
Zscaler will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 5, 2023. On that day, Zscaler is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 96%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $430.42 million, up 35.33% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zscaler. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Zscaler is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Zscaler has a Forward P/E ratio of 68.56 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31, so we one might conclude that Zscaler is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that ZS has a PEG ratio of 1.13 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.32 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.