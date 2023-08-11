We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AngioDynamics (ANGO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, AngioDynamics (ANGO - Free Report) closed at $8.34, marking a +1.46% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.68%.
Coming into today, shares of the medical device maker had lost 16.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.43%.
AngioDynamics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AngioDynamics to post earnings of -$0.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 116.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $77.76 million, down 4.64% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.32 per share and revenue of $329.09 million. These totals would mark changes of -433.33% and -2.85%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AngioDynamics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2033.33% lower. AngioDynamics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.