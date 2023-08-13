We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Invest Like Warren Buffett with These Stocks & ETFs
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Tracey Ryniec, Zacks Senior Equity Strategist, about investing like Warren Buffett, one of the greatest and most respected investors of all time.
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A - Free Report) reported excellent earnings last week, sending its class A shares to an all-time high. The stock is up more than 25,000 times since Buffett took control of the company in 1965, according to Barron's.
Most investors would like to emulate Buffett's investing style in their portfolios, which is not easy, but we can certainly learn from his strategies. In the past, Buffett invested in undervalued companies with great potential, which he called "cigar butts." However, his thinking later evolved to "it's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."
The Oracle of Omaha avoided investing in tech companies earlier in his career but changed his stance later. Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , which is now Berkshire's largest stock investment, was praised by Buffett as "a better business than any we own."
The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS - Free Report) seeks to invest in high-quality firms with durable balance sheets and stable cash flows, trading at reasonable valuations.
The legendary investor likes companies with "economic moats," that allow a company to outperform others in the same industry over time. The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT - Free Report) invests in attractively priced companies with sustainable competitive advantages.
Buffett has long recommended that most investors should stick with low-cost index funds. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV - Free Report) and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO - Free Report) charge just 0.03% each, but SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG - Free Report) 's new fee of 0.02% makes it the cheapest in the space.
Fastenal (FAST - Free Report) , MasTec (MTZ - Free Report) and United Rentals (URI - Free Report) are among Berkshire-like companies that investors may want to consider.
Tune in to the podcast to learn more.
