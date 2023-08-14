We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Arcos Dorados (ARCO) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 17. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50%.
Q2 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 14 cents per share, up 100% over a year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.01 billion, up 14.3% year over year.
Factors to Note
Arcos Dorados' second-quarter 2023 results are expected to benefit from a significant rise in comparable sales across its systems, a successful launch of new restaurants and a substantial increase in on-premise sales. The company's top-line performance is anticipated to have been propelled by robust digital sales.
ARCO is also likely to have been aided by effective marketing initiatives and brand activations including sponsorships like Big Brother Brazil and Lollapalooza.
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote
However, the company’s results are likely to be hurt by Venezuela’s macroeconomic volatility which includes continuing hyperinflationary environment, higher Food & Paper costs as well as payroll expenses.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Arcos Dorados this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: ARCO has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: ARCO carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Stocks Worth a Look
Investors can count on Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) , with an Earnings ESP of +2.27% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings per share has risen 3.5% to 88 cents in the past 30 days. This is suggesting a 37.5% jump from the year-ago period. URBN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average.
You may consider Five Below, Inc. (FIVE - Free Report) , which has an Earnings ESP of +1.43% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings per share has been stable at 83 cents, calling for an improvement of 12.2% from the year-earlier quarter. FIVE, an extreme-value retailer for tweens, teens and beyond, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.9%, on average.
Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST - Free Report) also deserves a mention. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +1.08% and a Zacks Rank #3.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings per share is currently pegged at $4.72. This implies a gain of 12.4% from the previous-year period. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.8%, on average.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.