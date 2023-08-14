Sea Limited ( SE Quick Quote SE - Free Report) is set to release its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 15.
Sea Limited (SE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
Sea Limited (SE - Free Report) is set to release its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 15.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has narrowed by 6 cents to 69 cents per share in the past 30 days. Sea reported a loss of $1.03 in the year-ago quarter.
The consensus mark for revenues is currently pegged at $3.42 billion, indicating a 24.04% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the same in the remaining, the average earnings surprise being 67.86%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up before this announcement.
Factors at Play for Q2 Results
Sea Limited’s digital financial services business is likely to have benefited from the diversification of overall service offerings to reach a broader user base. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2023 digital financial services revenues is pegged at $420 million, indicating a year-over-year growth of 50.5%.
Strengthening user engagement and enhancing gameplay is expected to benefit Sea Limited’s digital entertainment business in the to-be-reported quarter. Significant launches in its game pipeline and developments with AI are expected to have improved its game operations in the Garena platform.
Strong synergies with Shopee are expected to have aided Sea’s e-commerce business through improved AI-powered capabilities, flexible payment options and greater affordability.
Sea Limited expects its digital insurance wealth management service to enjoy synergies with its e-commerce platform to serve a largely underserved community in the market.
Sea Limited’s cost-management initiatives, which include optimizing process management for customer services and reducing logistics costs, are expected to have boosted profitability.
The company has been working on logistics to provide an efficient and reliable experience. This includes reducing wait time, minimizing delivery losses and providing seamless impact experience to sellers and buyers in managing logistics. These factors are expected to have driven the second-quarter top line.
However, Sea Limited has suffered from a challenging macroeconomic environment, inflation, and rising interest rates. The second-quarter 2023 results are expected to reflect these trends.
What Our Model Indicates
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Sea Limited has an Earnings ESP of -8.7% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:
Bilibili (BILI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.44% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
BILI’s shares have declined 32.4% year-to-date. Bilibili is set to post second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 17.
NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +5.56% and a Zacks Rank of 1.
NVIDIA’s shares have gained 179.5% year to date. NVDA is set to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 23.
Workday (WDAY - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.01% and a Zacks Rank #1.
Workday’s shares have gained 35.3% year to date. WDAY is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 24.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.