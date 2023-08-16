Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR - Free Report) reported revenue of $186.71 million, up 6.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.20, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $173.87 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19, the EPS surprise was +5.26%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Braemar Hotels & Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Hotel Revenue- Rooms: $117.14 million compared to the $110.97 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.
  • Hotel Revenue- Food and beverage: $47.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $42.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%.
  • Hotel Revenue- Other: $21.79 million versus $20.86 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change.
  • Income (Loss) Per Share- Diluted: -$0.20 versus -$0.23 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts have returned -29.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

