Should Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (ONEQ) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (
ONEQ Quick Quote ONEQ - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/25/2003.
The fund is sponsored by Fidelity. It has amassed assets over $5.05 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Growth
Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.
While growth stocks do boast higher than average sales and earnings growth rates, and they are expected to grow faster than the wider market, investors should note these kinds of stocks have higher valuations. Additionally, growth stocks have a greater level of risk associated with them. They are likely to outperform value stocks in strong bull markets but over the longer-term, value stocks have delivered better returns than growth stocks in almost all markets.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.21%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.79%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 45.60% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Telecom round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (
AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) accounts for about 13.34% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) and Amazon.com Inc ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) . Performance and Risk
ONEQ seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index before fees and expenses. The NASDAQ Composite TR USD is the market capitalization-weighted index of over 3,300 common equities listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange.
The ETF has added roughly 32.68% so far this year and was up about 6.81% in the last one year (as of 08/15/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $40.02 and $56.43.
The ETF has a beta of 1.12 and standard deviation of 23.80% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 1200 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, ONEQ is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The Vanguard Growth ETF (
VUG Quick Quote VUG - Free Report) and the Invesco QQQ ( QQQ Quick Quote QQQ - Free Report) track a similar index. While Vanguard Growth ETF has $91.84 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $203.80 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%. Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
