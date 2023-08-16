We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Broadcom (AVGO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Broadcom Inc. (AVGO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Broadcom Inc. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 631 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Broadcom Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVGO's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that AVGO has returned about 52.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 37.1%. This means that Broadcom Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is BlackBerry (BB - Free Report) . The stock has returned 41.4% year-to-date.
In BlackBerry's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 97.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Broadcom Inc. belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 46% so far this year, meaning that AVGO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, BlackBerry belongs to the Computer - Software industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #62. The industry has moved +37.3% year to date.
Broadcom Inc. and BlackBerry could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.