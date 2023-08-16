We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging CME Group (CME) This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is CME Group (CME - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
CME Group is one of 855 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CME Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CME's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, CME has gained about 22.8% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 8.1%. This means that CME Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 30.8%.
The consensus estimate for Robinhood Markets, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 21% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, CME Group belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.4% so far this year, meaning that CME is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Robinhood Markets, Inc. falls under the Financial - Investment Bank industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #192. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -3.3%.
CME Group and Robinhood Markets, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.