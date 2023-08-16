We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Greenbrier Companies is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 131 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Greenbrier Companies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GBX's full-year earnings has moved 28.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that GBX has returned about 34.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 12.3% on average. This means that Greenbrier Companies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Transportation sector, Matson (MATX - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 52.5%.
Over the past three months, Matson's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 33%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Greenbrier Companies is a member of the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.3% this year, meaning that GBX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Matson, however, belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this 26-stock industry is ranked #101. The industry has moved +6.5% so far this year.
Greenbrier Companies and Matson could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.