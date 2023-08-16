We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lululemon (LULU) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lululemon (LULU - Free Report) closed at $383.18, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.14%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 0.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Lululemon as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lululemon to post earnings of $2.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.17 billion, up 15.91% from the year-ago period.
LULU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.92 per share and revenue of $9.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.37% and +17.09%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lululemon. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. Lululemon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Lululemon's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 32.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.81, so we one might conclude that Lululemon is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, LULU's PEG ratio is currently 1.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LULU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.