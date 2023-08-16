Back to top

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know

Copart, Inc. (CPRT - Free Report) closed at $88.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.47% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 1.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Copart, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Copart, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.61 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.02%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $950.04 million, up 7.55% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Copart, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% higher within the past month. Copart, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Copart, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 32.87. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 32.87, so we one might conclude that Copart, Inc. is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

