Lowe's (LOW) Stock Moves -0.91%: What You Should Know
Lowe's (LOW - Free Report) closed at $223.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.91% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.14%.
Heading into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had lost 0.91% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.
Lowe's will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 22, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.49, down 3.85% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.94 billion, down 9.24% from the year-ago period.
LOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.37 per share and revenue of $87.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.74% and -9.57%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. Lowe's currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Lowe's currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.9. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.1.
Investors should also note that LOW has a PEG ratio of 1.48 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Building Products - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.