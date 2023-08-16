We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dollar General (DG) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know
Dollar General (DG - Free Report) closed at $162.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.63% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.14%.
Coming into today, shares of the discount retailer had gained 1.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 2.34%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.27%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dollar General as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 31, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Dollar General to post earnings of $2.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.94 billion, up 5.47% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.03 per share and revenue of $39.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.09% and +3.86%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar General. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% lower. Dollar General is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
In terms of valuation, Dollar General is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.12, so we one might conclude that Dollar General is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that DG has a PEG ratio of 2.06. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.