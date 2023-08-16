We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Splunk (SPLK) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
Splunk (SPLK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $98.04, moving -0.57% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.14%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data had lost 11.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Splunk as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 23, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, up 366.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $888.15 million, up 11.19% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.13 per share and revenue of $3.9 billion, which would represent changes of +16.36% and +6.79%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Splunk. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Splunk is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Splunk has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.52 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.24.
Meanwhile, SPLK's PEG ratio is currently 1.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.