Should Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market, the Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (
IVOG Quick Quote IVOG - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/09/2010.
The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $776.49 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Growth
Compared to large and small cap companies, mid cap businesses tend to have higher growth prospects and are less volatile, respectively, with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. Thus they have a nice balance of growth potential and stability.
Growth stocks have higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. While these are expected to grow faster than the broader market, they also have higher valuations. Also, growth stocks are a type of equity that carries more risk compared to others. When you consider growth versus value, growth stocks are usually the clear winner in strong bull markets but tend to fall flat in nearly all other environments.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.15%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.94%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 26.30% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Builders Firstsource Inc. (
BLDR Quick Quote BLDR - Free Report) accounts for about 1.62% of total assets, followed by Hubbell Inc. ( HUBB Quick Quote HUBB - Free Report) and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. ( RS Quick Quote RS - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 11.7% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
IVOG seeks to match the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index before fees and expenses. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of growth stocks of medium-size U.S. companies.
The ETF return is roughly 11.17% so far this year and it's up approximately 1.36% in the last one year (as of 08/16/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $78 and $96.91.
The ETF has a beta of 1.10 and standard deviation of 21.51% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 239 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IVOG is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (
VOT Quick Quote VOT - Free Report) and the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF ( IWP Quick Quote IWP - Free Report) track a similar index. While Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has $10.77 billion in assets, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has $12.85 billion. VOT has an expense ratio of 0.07% and IWP charges 0.23%. Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
