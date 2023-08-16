See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Fidelity Adv Semiconductors M (FELTX) - free report >>
DWS Latin America Equity S (SLAFX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Fidelity Adv Semiconductors M (FELTX) - free report >>
DWS Latin America Equity S (SLAFX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors M (FELTX - Free Report) : 1.28% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. FELTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. FELTX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 27.23%.
JPMorgan Growth Advantage I (JGASX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. JGASX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 15.56%, expense ratio of 0.79% and management fee of 0.55%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Deutsche Latin America Fund S (SLAFX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. SLAFX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. SLAFX has an expense ratio of 1.21%, management fee of 1%, and annual returns of 12.37% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.