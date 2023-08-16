We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Globale Online (GLBE) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Global-e Online Ltd. is one of 220 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Global-e Online Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLBE's full-year earnings has moved 9.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that GLBE has returned about 80.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 18.9%. As we can see, Global-e Online Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, CarMax (KMX - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 39.9%.
For CarMax, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 30.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Global-e Online Ltd. belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 40.5% so far this year, meaning that GLBE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
CarMax, however, belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #106. The industry has moved +3% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Global-e Online Ltd. and CarMax as they attempt to continue their solid performance.