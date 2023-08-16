Back to top

Is Globale Online (GLBE) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Global-e Online Ltd. is one of 220 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Global-e Online Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLBE's full-year earnings has moved 9.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that GLBE has returned about 80.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 18.9%. As we can see, Global-e Online Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, CarMax (KMX - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 39.9%.

For CarMax, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 30.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Global-e Online Ltd. belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 40.5% so far this year, meaning that GLBE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CarMax, however, belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #106. The industry has moved +3% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Global-e Online Ltd. and CarMax as they attempt to continue their solid performance.


