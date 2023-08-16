We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Coca Cola Femsa (KOF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Coca-Cola FEMSA is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 194 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Coca-Cola FEMSA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KOF's full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, KOF has moved about 22.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -2.7%. This means that Coca-Cola FEMSA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF - Free Report) . The stock has returned 25% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Laird Superfood, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Coca-Cola FEMSA belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6% so far this year, so KOF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Laird Superfood, Inc. falls under the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 47 stocks and is ranked #158. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -5.3%.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Coca-Cola FEMSA and Laird Superfood, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.