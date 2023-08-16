See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)
Southwest Airlines (LUV) & TWU 555 Ink Tentative Agreement
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV - Free Report) and Transport Workers Union Local 555 (TWU 555) announced that they have reached a tentative deal. The provisional deal covers LUV’s 17,120 ramp, operations, provisioning, and cargo agents.
Per vice president Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines, Adam Carlisle, “Our hardworking Ramp, Operations, Provisioning, and Cargo Agents serve a valuable role in helping Southwest Airlines by providing a great experience for our customers. I'm pleased with the work by both parties to reach a Tentative Agreement that would offer Employees well-deserved compensation increases and give Southwest needed efficiencies to keep us competitive.”
It is important to note that the tentative deal will only become effective if it is approved through the ratification voting process. The outcome of this voting procedure will determine the future of this agreement. The details of LUV’s current agreement and voting timeline will be directly communicated to Southwest Airlines’ members by TWU 555.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
LUV currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL - Free Report) and Kirby Corporation (KEX - Free Report) .
Delta, which presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is aided by improved air-travel demand. Management raised its earnings per share guidance for the current year. The company now expects 2023 earnings (on an adjusted basis) in the band of $6-$7 per share (earlier view was $6). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
For third-quarter and full-year 2023, DAL’s earnings are expected to register 55.6% and 108.4% growth, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.
Kirby currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Strong segmental performances are boosting Kirby’s top line.
For third-quarter and full-year 2023, KEX’s earnings are expected to record 58.5% and 76.2% improvement, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.