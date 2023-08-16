We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ExxonMobil (XOM) Receives Award Worth $77M Against Venezuela
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) received an award of $77 million in a long-term claim against Venezuela.
In 2007, ExxonMobil’s oil projects Cerro Negro and La Ceiba were expropriated by Venezuela, which resulted in extensive international arbitration cases.
The federal court will commence an auction process to sell shares in PDV Holding, one of the parents of Venezuela-owned oil refiner Citgo Petroleum, to repay claims against Venezuela.
ExxonMobil previously had not engaged in the case brought by miner Crystallex International, which attracted several other companies seeking to attach their claims.
In recent years, creditors, who owed billions of dollars from expropriations and defaults by Venezuela, moved to U.S. courts to implement court rulings and arbitration awards against the country.
A minimum of 20 companies filed summaries to participate in the auction starting in October. The court received claims totaling some $10 billion.
ExxonMobil mentioned three awards that it has received since 2007, which are $179 million for La Ceiba, $1.4 billion for Cerro Negro, and $9 million for production and export curtailments at Cerro Negro. Part of the claims has been paid over time.
Price Performance
Shares of ExxonMobil have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has gained 3.8% compared with the industry’s 2.1% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
