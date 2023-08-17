We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
UiPath (PATH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
UiPath (PATH - Free Report) closed at $15.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.15%.
Coming into today, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 15.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 2.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.4%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UiPath as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be September 6, 2023. In that report, analysts expect UiPath to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 250%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $282.13 million, up 16.47% from the year-ago period.
PATH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +135.71% and +19.74%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. UiPath is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, UiPath is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.09. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.28.
Also, we should mention that PATH has a PEG ratio of 1.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.58 at yesterday's closing price.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.