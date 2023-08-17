We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Zoom Video Communications (ZM - Free Report) closed at $65.38, marking a -1.04% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.15%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the video-conferencing company had lost 8.61% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.4% in that time.
Zoom Video Communications will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 21, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post earnings of $1.05 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.11 billion, up 1.25% from the year-ago period.
ZM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.28 per share and revenue of $4.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.06% and +1.88%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Zoom Video Communications. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Zoom Video Communications currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Zoom Video Communications currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 37.97, so we one might conclude that Zoom Video Communications is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
