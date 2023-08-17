We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kroger (KR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Kroger (KR - Free Report) closed at $47.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.94% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.15%.
Heading into today, shares of the supermarket chain had gained 3.77% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.4% in that time.
Kroger will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Kroger is projected to report earnings of $0.92 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $34.24 billion, down 1.15% from the year-ago period.
KR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.52 per share and revenue of $151.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.86% and +2.22%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Kroger currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Kroger's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.44.
We can also see that KR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.84 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.