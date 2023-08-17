We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Crawford United Corporation (CRAWA) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Crawford United Corporation (CRAWA - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Crawford United Corporation is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 223 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Crawford United Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRAWA's full-year earnings has moved 18.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that CRAWA has returned about 131% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 8.9%. This shows that Crawford United Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Ingersoll Rand (IR - Free Report) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 27.7%.
The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand's current year EPS has increased 2.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Crawford United Corporation belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.9% so far this year, so CRAWA is performing better in this area. Ingersoll Rand is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Crawford United Corporation and Ingersoll Rand as they could maintain their solid performance.