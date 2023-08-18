Should iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 07/24/2000, the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (
IJJ Quick Quote IJJ - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $6.94 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Value
Compared to large and small cap companies, mid cap businesses tend to have higher growth prospects and are less volatile, respectively, with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. Thus, companies that fall under this category provide a stable and growth-heavy investment.
While value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, they also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Considering long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets; however, they are more likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.18%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.93%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 19.80% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Jabil Inc (
JBL Quick Quote JBL - Free Report) accounts for about 1.32% of total assets, followed by Regal Rexnord Corp ( RRX Quick Quote RRX - Free Report) and Reinsurance Group Of America Inc ( RGA Quick Quote RGA - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 6.29% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
IJJ seeks to match the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index before fees and expenses. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market. It is a subset of the S&P MidCap 400 and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
The ETF has added roughly 4.60% so far this year and is up about 0.31% in the last one year (as of 08/18/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $90 and $116.09.
The ETF has a beta of 1.18 and standard deviation of 21.46% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 307 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IJJ is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (
IWS Quick Quote IWS - Free Report) and the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF ( VOE Quick Quote VOE - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has $12.92 billion in assets, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has $15.73 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%. Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit

