Is First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FTA) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 05/08/2007, smart beta exchange traded fund First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (
FTA Quick Quote FTA - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.
But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.
Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.
This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
FTA is managed by First Trust Advisors, and this fund has amassed over $1.19 billion, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. FTA, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Large Cap Value Index.
The NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value Index is an enhanced index which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the NASDAQ US 500 Large Cap Value Index.
Cost & Other Expenses
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.59% for FTA, making it one of the most expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.18%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
FTA's heaviest allocation is in the Financials sector, which is about 24.50% of the portfolio. Its Industrials and Utilities round out the top three.
Taking into account individual holdings, Pultegroup, Inc. (
PHM Quick Quote PHM - Free Report) accounts for about 1.18% of the fund's total assets, followed by D.r. Horton, Inc. ( DHI Quick Quote DHI - Free Report) and Lennar Corporation ( LEN Quick Quote LEN - Free Report) .
FTA's top 10 holdings account for about 10.38% of its total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added roughly 2.61% and is down about -0.22% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 08/18/2023), respectively. FTA has traded between $57.68 and $73.30 during this last 52-week period.
FTA has a beta of 1.12 and standard deviation of 18.53% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 188 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (
IWD Quick Quote IWD - Free Report) tracks Russell 1000 Value Index and the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV Quick Quote VTV - Free Report) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $49.89 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $100.29 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.18% and VTV charges 0.04%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
