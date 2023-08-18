Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of
Cisco Systems (? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 4.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $55.84 in the previous session. Cisco Systems has gained 14.9% since the start of the year compared to the 33.3% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 16.1% return for the Zacks Computer - Networking industry. CSCO Quick Quote CSCO - Free Report) What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 16, 2023, Cisco reported EPS of $1.14 versus consensus estimate of $1.06 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 1.04%.
For the current fiscal year, Cisco is expected to post earnings of $4.04 per share on $57.8 billion in revenues. This represents a 3.86% change in EPS on a 1.41% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.24 per share on $59.15 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 4.98% and 2.33%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
Cisco may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
Cisco has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 13.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 15.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 14.1X versus its peer group's average of 12.3X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.94. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Cisco currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Cisco passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Cisco shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.
How Does CSCO Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of CSCO have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is
Extreme Networks, Inc. (. EXTR has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of B. EXTR Quick Quote EXTR - Free Report)
Earnings were strong last quarter. Extreme Networks, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 6.45%, and for the current fiscal year, EXTR is expected to post earnings of $1.55 per share on revenue of $1.5 billion.
Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. have gained 0.9% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 17.95X and a P/CF of 24.44X.
The Computer - Networking industry is in the top 11% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for CSCO and EXTR, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.
