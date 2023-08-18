We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Jabil (JBL) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Jabil (JBL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Jabil is one of 631 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Jabil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBL's full-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, JBL has moved about 50.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 33.3%. This shows that Jabil is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Lam Research (LRCX - Free Report) . The stock is up 54.3% year-to-date.
For Lam Research, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Jabil is a member of the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 30.6% this year, meaning that JBL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Lam Research, however, belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #28. The industry has moved +29.9% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Jabil and Lam Research as they could maintain their solid performance.