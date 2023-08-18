We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Komatsu (KMTUY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Komatsu Ltd. is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 223 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Komatsu Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMTUY's full-year earnings has moved 17.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, KMTUY has moved about 23.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 8.1%. This means that Komatsu Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW - Free Report) . The stock has returned 71.1% year-to-date.
In The Manitowoc Company, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 35.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Komatsu Ltd. is a member of the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.4% this year, meaning that KMTUY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Komatsu Ltd. and The Manitowoc Company, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.