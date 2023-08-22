Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)?

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (
IAK Quick Quote IAK - Free Report) was launched on 05/01/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Financials - Insurance segment of the equity market.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Financials - Insurance is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 14, placing it in bottom 13%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $351.12 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Financials - Insurance segment of the equity market. IAK seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Insurance Index before fees and expenses.
The Dow Jones U.S. Select Insurance Index includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers & dealers, online brokers & securities or commodities exchanges.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.64%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Chubb Ltd (
CB Quick Quote CB - Free Report) accounts for about 11.41% of total assets, followed by Progressive Corp ( PGR Quick Quote PGR - Free Report) and Arthur J Gallagher ( AJG Quick Quote AJG - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 54.64% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has lost about -0.92% so far this year and is up about 2.92% in the last one year (as of 08/21/2023). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $78.22 and $95.04.
The ETF has a beta of 0.83 and standard deviation of 20.27% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 61 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares U.S. Insurance ETF sports a Zacks ETF Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. IAK, then, is not a suitable option for investors seeking exposure to the Financials ETFs segment of the market. Instead, there are better ETFs in the space to consider.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (
KBWP Quick Quote KBWP - Free Report) tracks KBW Nasdaq Property & Casualty Index and the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF ( KIE Quick Quote KIE - Free Report) tracks S&P Insurance Select Industry Index. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has $152.11 million in assets, SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has $496.16 million. KBWP has an expense ratio of 0.35% and KIE charges 0.35%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
