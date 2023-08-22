We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Modine (MOD - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Modine is one of 117 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Modine is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD's full-year earnings has moved 14% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that MOD has returned about 107.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 27.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Modine is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Paccar (PCAR - Free Report) . The stock has returned 28.3% year-to-date.
In Paccar's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Modine belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 60 individual stocks and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.2% so far this year, so MOD is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Paccar belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #70. The industry has moved +45% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Modine and Paccar as they could maintain their solid performance.