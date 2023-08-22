We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Private Bancorp of America (PBAM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is Private Bancorp of America (PBAM - Free Report) . PBAM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.74. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.22. PBAM's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.54 and as low as 5.20, with a median of 7.45, all within the past year.
Investors should also recognize that PBAM has a P/B ratio of 1.23. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.65. Over the past year, PBAM's P/B has been as high as 1.43 and as low as 0.89, with a median of 1.25.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PBAM has a P/S ratio of 1.67. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.76.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that PBAM has a P/CF ratio of 4.61. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. PBAM's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.84. Within the past 12 months, PBAM's P/CF has been as high as 8.02 and as low as 3.74, with a median of 6.73.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Private Bancorp of America is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PBAM feels like a great value stock at the moment.