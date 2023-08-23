We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Badger Meter (BMI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Badger Meter (BMI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Badger Meter is one of 631 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Badger Meter is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMI's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, BMI has moved about 47% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 35.1%. This means that Badger Meter is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Adobe Systems (ADBE - Free Report) . The stock is up 54.7% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Adobe Systems' current year EPS has increased 2.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Badger Meter belongs to the Instruments - Control industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 20.4% this year, meaning that BMI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Adobe Systems belongs to the Computer - Software industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #68. The industry has moved +36.4% year to date.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Badger Meter and Adobe Systems as they attempt to continue their solid performance.