DOLE vs. CTVA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Agriculture - Operations sector might want to consider either Dole (DOLE - Free Report) or Corteva, Inc. (CTVA - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Dole and Corteva, Inc. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), respectively, right now. This means that DOLE's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

DOLE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.09, while CTVA has a forward P/E of 17.70. We also note that DOLE has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CTVA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.34.

Another notable valuation metric for DOLE is its P/B ratio of 0.85. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CTVA has a P/B of 1.35.

Based on these metrics and many more, DOLE holds a Value grade of B, while CTVA has a Value grade of D.

DOLE stands above CTVA thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that DOLE is the superior value option right now.


