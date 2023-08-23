We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lennar (LEN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lennar (LEN - Free Report) closed at $116.55, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.
Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 9.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 2.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.85%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Lennar as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $3.47 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.01%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.53 billion, down 4.57% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.65 per share and revenue of $32.68 billion, which would represent changes of -27.92% and -2.94%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lennar should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lennar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Lennar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.16. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.8.
Investors should also note that LEN has a PEG ratio of 1.53 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LEN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.73 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
