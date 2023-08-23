Should Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 04/24/2003, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (
RSP) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $42.53 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Blend
Large cap companies usually have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.20%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.73%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 15.30% of the portfolio. Financials and Information Technology round out the top three.
Nvidia Corp (
NVDA) accounts for about 0.33% of total assets, followed by Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) and Meta Platforms Inc (META).
The top 10 holdings account for about 2.79% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
RSP seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index before fees and expenses. The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index equally weights the stocks in the S&P 500 Index.
The ETF has added roughly 5.19% so far this year and was up about 0.24% in the last one year (as of 08/22/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $127.28 and $155.
The ETF has a beta of 1.06 and standard deviation of 18.04% for the trailing three-year period. With about 504 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RSP is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (
IVV) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $344.88 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $408.04 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%. Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
