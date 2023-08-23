We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Photronics (PLAB) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Photronics (PLAB - Free Report) closed at $22.65, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%.
Heading into today, shares of the electronics imaging company had lost 10.75% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.
Photronics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, up 1.96% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Photronics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Photronics is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Photronics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.66, so we one might conclude that Photronics is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Photomasks industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.